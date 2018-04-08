Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Delay in UGD works turns a bane for Pattabhipuram Colony

Pedestrians and commuters are forced to travel on the Pattabhipuram Colony roads resembling dust bowls due to the sheer negligence of the contracting agency executing the underground drainage works.

Published: 08th April 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2018 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By KV Ramana
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pedestrians and commuters are forced to travel on the Pattabhipuram Colony roads resembling dust bowls due to the sheer negligence of the contracting agency executing the underground drainage works. The delay in re-carpeting the roads dug up for laying the UGD pipelines has worsened the plight of residents.

“The worsening condition of roads is causing hardship to commuters. The civic body should at least create the basic infrastructure so as to facilitate expansion of the city,” rued K Siva Nageswara Rao, a resident of Pattabhipuram Colony.

The tubes of motorcycles also get punctured and hapless motorists have to push the vehicles a long way to get it repaired,” observed M Sita Mahalakshmi, who commutes regularly on the road. If the road was left unattended, it could lead to accidents, she adds. Dumping of construction debris and the dismal condition of the road have left a large number of motorists fretting and fuming.

The roads have taken a severe beating and potholes have developed at several places. Solid waste, especially construction debris, is also being dumped on either sides of the road. Mounds of construction debris and reeking garbage give pedestrians and motorists a harrowing time. Locals say the debris is dumped during nights or early hours of the day.

An unmotorable road

Two-wheelers falling off vehicles, while negotiating the curves, has become a day-to-day activity
The construction debris on an uneven surface kicks up dust every time vehicles passed by
To make the surface motorable, the residents dumped earth and also sprinkled water on the surface to prevent dust from billowing and settling in homes
During rainy season, things go from bad to worse as water begins to stagnate and turn the stretch slushy, the residents say and add that their complaints to the GMC has not evoked response

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pattabhipuram Colony Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp