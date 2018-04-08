Andhra Pradesh: Delay in UGD works turns a bane for Pattabhipuram Colony

KV Ramana By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pedestrians and commuters are forced to travel on the Pattabhipuram Colony roads resembling dust bowls due to the sheer negligence of the contracting agency executing the underground drainage works. The delay in re-carpeting the roads dug up for laying the UGD pipelines has worsened the plight of residents.

“The worsening condition of roads is causing hardship to commuters. The civic body should at least create the basic infrastructure so as to facilitate expansion of the city,” rued K Siva Nageswara Rao, a resident of Pattabhipuram Colony.

The tubes of motorcycles also get punctured and hapless motorists have to push the vehicles a long way to get it repaired,” observed M Sita Mahalakshmi, who commutes regularly on the road. If the road was left unattended, it could lead to accidents, she adds. Dumping of construction debris and the dismal condition of the road have left a large number of motorists fretting and fuming.

The roads have taken a severe beating and potholes have developed at several places. Solid waste, especially construction debris, is also being dumped on either sides of the road. Mounds of construction debris and reeking garbage give pedestrians and motorists a harrowing time. Locals say the debris is dumped during nights or early hours of the day.

An unmotorable road

Two-wheelers falling off vehicles, while negotiating the curves, has become a day-to-day activity

The construction debris on an uneven surface kicks up dust every time vehicles passed by

To make the surface motorable, the residents dumped earth and also sprinkled water on the surface to prevent dust from billowing and settling in homes

During rainy season, things go from bad to worse as water begins to stagnate and turn the stretch slushy, the residents say and add that their complaints to the GMC has not evoked response