Raghavendra Rao may take over as Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam chairman

TIRUPATI: State Government is likely to announce the new Trust Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday. It has been nearly one year since the TTD has had no Trust Board.

Former TTD Trust Board members K Raghavendra Rao, K Raghurama Raju and C Krishnamurthy visited Tirumala on Sunday and are holding discussions. According to sources, the State Government is contemplating amendment to the TTD Act to enable Raghavendra Rao to become a member for the third time. As per the TTD Act, one person can serve as a TTD Trust Board member for only two terms.

It is also being speculated that Raghavendra Rao in all likelihood will be made the chairman of the TTD Trust Board. The veteran film director met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu recently and, since then, it is being speculated that he may take over the reins of the richest temple in the country.

After the tenure of the previous Trust Board ended on April 27, 2017, the State Government has not appointed a new one. It has not even appointed a specified authority in place of the Trust Board, which is the norm when there is a delay in its reconstitution.