VIJAYAWADA: Two days after BJP leader K Hari Babu stepped down from the post of State party president, the Central leadership inducted him into the national executive committee on Wednesday. The State party leaders from the confirmed the same.

"Hari Babu has been made a BJP national executive member along with Nand Kumar Chauhan, who also resigned as Madhya Pradesh party chief," a senior leader told TNIE.

He said the Central leadership will most likely announce the name of the new party chief for AP BJP on Thursday.