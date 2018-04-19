VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm followed by heavy downpour for an hour gave a much-needed respite to the residents of Visakhapatnam from scorching heat on Wednesday evening. According to officials at the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, 7.8 mm of rainfall was recorded at Waltair on Wednesday evening. However, various parts of the district recorded temperatures ranging between 37-40 degree celsius on the day.

Kurnool and Nandyal also received mild showers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has issued thunderstorm warning at Itchhapuram, Kaviti, Kanchali, Sompeta mandals in Vizianagaram district. People in the villagers were told to be cautious and take shelter in the buildings, if necessary.

According to the Indian Meteorlogical Department, the north south wind has moved from Rayalaseema to South Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km speed above the mean sea level.

A north-south trough is moving from East Madhya Pradesh to North Telangana across Vidarbha at 0.9 km speed above the mean sea level. The IMD has issued a warning of thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts in the next 24 hours.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 86 mandals experienced moderate heat wave conditions and severe heat wave conditions prevailed in two mandals.

In the coming 2-3 days, almost 42 mandals across the State may experience moderate heat wave conditions and eight mandals severe heat wave conditions.

Districts such as Visakhapatnam and East Godavari are prone to heat wave conditions. Even the temperatures are set to deviate by 1-2 degrees from the normal.

Kurnool and Nandyal were recorded highest temperature of 42 degree celsius, followed by Anantapur and Nandigama with 41 degree celsius.

Vijayawada, Tirupati and Tuni recorded 39 degree celsius while Visakhapatnam recorded 34 degree celsius.