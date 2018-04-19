KAKINADA: Though the State government has done away with the authorised agents system in the Road Transport Authority (RTA), brokers continue to operate, exploiting the people. What comes as a surprise is the indifference of the RTA authorities in taking action against the agents who carry out their illegal activities in the name of running shops that offer photocopying (Xerox) services.

While the prescribed fee for a NOC is Rs 385 which is paid to the department through challan, the agents are charging a minimum of Rs 800 for the service. This type of huge exploitation is routine in RTA services in the district. While the agents keep fleecing the hapless public, the Road Transport Authority officials are indifferent to the problem. Earlier, a number of agents were involved in providing all types of services at the RTA office.

The government had allotted 16 shops to the agents five years ago. They would collect huge amounts from vehicle owners for registration and other services. Illiterate clients were easy prey for the agents. Later, the government cancelled the RTA-authorised agent system. But the district officials have failed to take any action against them. Siri Anand, In-charge District Transport Commissioner (DTC), who took charge last year, ordered cancellation of the agent system and made all services available online in pursuance of the government’s directions.

Soon, the agents’ shops were converted into Xerox shops. A customer from Kakinada, S Srinivas, who visited RTA office seeking NOC for his motorcycle, tried in vain to get information over the procedures for the purpose. With this, he consulted an agent near the DSA Grounds behind the RTA office, Kakinada. The agent took `800 for the service from Srinivasa Rao and asked him to pay challan at the counter in RTA office. The customer was surprised to know that he had to pay only only `385.