VIJAYAWADA: Two cases were filed against Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar at Hanuman junction police station here on Wednesday. While one of the complaint was regarding disrupting duties and abusing APSRTC staff while on duty, the other was lodged by Garikapati Nageswara Rao who was attacked by the MLA following an argument during the same incident.

The police have submitted the case reports to a court for further action against the MLA. Describing Tuesday's incident, sub-inspector Satish said that Chintamaneni Prabhakar was on his way to visit the famous Anjaneya Swamy temple. This was where he noticed an APSRTC bus on its way to Nuzvid with a torn poster of CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Infuriated by this, Prabhakar immediately called his supporters and asked them to stop the bus, the SI said. They (supporters) stopped the bus and Prabhakar demanded an explanation from the driver Vaddi Shekar and conductor Thota Vasubabu regarding the same. Though the staff assured the MLA that the torn poster would be taken off upon reaching the depot, the MLA still abused them and even asked the passengers on the bus to get off, the SI said, adding that a case was registered against him for abusing and disrupting APSRTC staff from performing duties and creating public nuisance.

In the same incident, MLA Prabhakar attacked Garikapati Nageswara Rao when he intervened in the issue. Shocked and humiliated, Nageswara Rao informed the incident to his friends and community people, who later staged a protest in front of the temple demanding justice.