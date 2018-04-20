VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to improve the sustainable use of land and water resources in the State, the State government has begun the process of establishing Andhra Pradesh Centre for Sustainable Food, Land, and Water Systems, shortly called AP- SUNFLWR. The project will be established in association with the University of Florida, which had evinced interest to partner with the State government in development of a joint interdisciplinary platform.

Officials from the Horticulture department said that besides engaging in research activities, AP-SUNFLWR would design various technology-based and innovation-based programmes for farmers in the areas of agriculture and horticulture, aqua culture development and forestry.

“The project is still at preliminary stage, but the idea is to incorporate latest and innovative ideas for using the available land and water resources. It will further concentrate on post-harvest techniques and gene technology,” an official explained.

Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjiv Choudhary has constituted two task-force committees for discussing and finalising the specific areas of collaboration with the University of Florida.

“Two six-membered committees, one from the State government and the other from the university, have been formed to identify research and development programmes in desired areas. We will finalise the modalities for the development of the project by the end of the year, and probably in a year’s time, it will become operational,” the official explained. The AP-SUNFLWR will also aid the State government in realising its plans to turn the State into a horticulture hub.

The committees were formed after senior vice-president for agriculture and natural resources from University of Florida Jack Payne, during a meeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in February, expressed interest to partner with the State in technology-sharing to improve the agrarian economy.