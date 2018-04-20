GUNTUR: District election watch co-convener PC Sai Babu has said that that as per the analysis done by Association for Democratic Reforms, 33 per cent of MPs and MLAs throughout the country have declared criminal cases in their affidavits. He further said out of these legislators, 45 MLAs and three MPs have declared crimes against women.

He said that among the States, Maharashtra has the highest number of 12 MPs or MLAs followed by West Bengal with 11, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh each with five MPs or MLAs who have declared cases relating to crime against women. He said that last five years, recognised political parties have given tickets to 26 candidates who had declared cases related to rape.

He explained that these are serious cases where charges have been framed and cognizance has been taken by the courts. He demanded that the candidates with a serious criminal background should be debarred from contesting elections.