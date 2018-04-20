VIJAYAWADA: Tollywood director-cum-producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj has said that a committee named CASH would be formed in two days to check sexual harassment in the Telugu film industry. The names of the committee members will be announced soon.

He was speaking at a press conference here on Thursday.

"Tollywood is not as bad as the so-called female artistes are accusing. If one does a mistake, it is not fair to blame the entire industry. If casting couch is rampant in Tollywood, how would many actors marry actresses? Don't forget the fact that many women from our families are working in the industry. With these meaningless allegations, people may show reluctance in coming to the industry," he said.

He also put his weight behind actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan in the Sri Reddy issue.

"It is not fair to accuse people who are not related to the issue. What is the mistake of Pawan Kalyan in Sri Reddy issue? Why should she use such bad words against him? What is wrong in suggesting her to go to police station and file complaint against the people who cheated her?," Tammareddy Bharadwaj asked.

The NGOs, which are supporting Sri Reddy, should check facts before reacting on the issue, he said. "It seems that they have fallen in a trap," he said.

Thammareddy Bharadwaj also fired a salvo at the State government for not taking enough steps for shifting film industry to Amaravati.

"It is sad to say that we didn't get any call from the State government on the matter. Just for namesake, Ambika Krishna, representing the State government, held a meeting with us. I don't know what is stopping Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu from calling us to Amaravati," he said.

"We are ready to take part in the development of the State. We are not asking for any incentives from the government. The next generation of films makers should come from Amaravati and AP, just the way it came from Hyderabad," he stated.

'Parties playing silly politics'

He also lashed out at the ruling and opposition parties in the State for blaming each other, putting public issues on the back burner.

"The TDP leaders are busy accusing the YSRCP and BJP. Similarly the YSRCP is accusing the TDP. Where is the fight for the public and benefit of the State? In fact, the political parties are not fighting for special category status. They are playing silly politics," he said.

People in the film industry are ready to support AP's demand for special category status, he said, adding that it depends on the individual mindset.

