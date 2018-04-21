GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao on Friday staged a protest in support of the Dharma Porata Deeksha of Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu demanding special category status and fulfilment of other promises made to the State.

Despite ill health, he took part in the deeksha at Narasaraopet in Guntur district. He was not well after the bicycle rally conducted by him for the same cause on Thursday and doctors advised him to take rest for 15 days.

However, the Speaker came to the venue of the Deeksha in an ambulance with a saline bottle administering him I-V fluids.

Later, doctors advised him to continue the Deeksha in hospital under supervision of doctors. Siva Prasad accepted their advice and continued his huger fast at the hospital.

Addressing reporters at Narasaraopet, the Speaker alleged that the BJP-led Centre was doing injustice to the State. The Congress did the same thing to the State. “We are only demanding the Centre to fulfil the promises made to the State,” he said. He said the TDP would continue its agitation against the NDA government for SCS to AP and other bifurcation promises with the support of five crore people of the State.

He said the government was implementing social welfare schemes to uplift all section of people in the State.

BJP govt betrayed people of AP: Pulla Rao

Guntur: Minister for Civil Supplies P Pulla Rao participated in the Deeksha in support of the Dharma Porata Deeskha of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur on Friday. The minister alleged that the BJP-led Union government was doing severe injustice to AP. Pulla Rao alleged that the BJP had betrayed the people of AP with the secret support of the YSRC. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured about building top class capital in AP. However, he had been cheating Andhra public for the past four years.