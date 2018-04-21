HYDERABAD: Actor and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan on Friday created a stir by blaming AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, a friend of his and some media houses for the deliberate attack on him, his mother and his followers. He said the conspiracy was hatched in the AP CM’s office for six months. Pawan’s tweets came on a day when Naidu and his party leaders sat on a Dharmaporata Deeksha in Vijayawada over special category status to AP.

The series of tweets started late midnight with “If I cannot defend the honour of my mother, I better die.” In one emotional tweet, he said, “My salute to all my followers, sisters, Jana Sainiks and my well-wishers. I am taking a forward step after taking a decision that I might die any second from this day. If I could not survive in my fight, my only wish is that you always remember me as the one who fought against the system in a democratic manner.’’

Some people stooped to inciting others to abuse his mother, and some media houses were telecasting it repeatedly and holding debates, he said. “I strove for bringing TDP to power, expecting nothing in return. But you, your son & his friends are trying to chop off the hands that helped you. How can I believe you?’’ He accused Naidu, Lokesh and a friend of his of sitting in the AP secretariat and conspiring against him. “You have (by spending `10 crore) dragged me and my mother into unnecessary controversy and it was telecast repeatedly and circulated in social media by your party cadre.

How can I trust you now?’’ he asked. Pawan, along with his brother Nagababu, went to Film Chamber office to persuade Tollywood bigwigs to act against director Ramgopal Verma for inciting Sri Reddy to use abusive language against him. Meanwhile, Ramgopal Verma reiterated his apology to Pawan’s family following a tweet by another noted director Puri Jagannath in support of the Jana Sena founder. ‘Pawan’s words pained me’ Reacting to the scathing remarks made against him by Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan through Twitter, AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh said that Pawan’s words had caused him a lot of pain.

“Your words have pained me a lot. Earlier also, you levelled some allegations against me in a similar manner. Later, you regretted your remarks, saying that you made those allegations against me, at the behest of somebody,” he tweeted on Friday evening. He further said: “It takes years of hard work to shape the character and personality of any person. Hence, I am not such a mean person, who makes allegations based on the hearsay. Time will reveal the facts before people. I will always adore and respect you in my heart.”