VIJAYAWADA: The State, which has been witnessing rising temperatures for the past one week, is likely to be under hot spell in the next three days. Some parts of the coastal region will face a severe heatwaves, according to the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA).

Weathermen say that the heatwave characterised by high temperatures will continue for the next 24 hours under the influence of the Westerly/North Westerly winds over east Rayalaseema, central and south coastal Andhra regions.

As on Friday, Kadapa, Kurnool, Anantapur, Krishna, Srikakulam, East and West Godavari districts witnessed temperatures above 42 degree Celsius.

According to APSDPS Automatic weather monitoring systems on Friday, Kadapa and Vijayawada recorded maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius, the highest so far in the season. They were followed by Kurnool, Nellore and Guntur with 42 degree Celsius. Almost all major cities recorded temperatures of 40 degree Celsius or more.

The temperatures in Vijayawada city and across Krishna district have 43 degree Celsius on Friday. The mercury level hovered over 39-40 degree Celsius in Vijayawada in the past three days.

The day temperatures recorded at 353 Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in the State ranged from 40 to 45 degree Celsius. As many as 690 AWSs recorded 35-40 degree Celsius while another 118 recorded 30-35 degree Celsius.

The day temperatures are on the rise due to the circulation of hot winds from Kutch through Telangana and Rayalaseema regions. The situation will continue to be so in the next 24 hours.

Doctors advise the public to take certain precautions like carrying ORS sachets with them and sip the solution at regular intervals. “It is better to avoid venturing out after 11 a.m. One must avoid outside food especially junk food and have fruits and vegetables. It is also advisable for people to put on cotton clothes and cover their faces and ears while going out,” said Dr N Jaganmohan Rao, a physician.