VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizianagaram railway station has got an automated sanitary napkin vending machine, which has been installed at the ladies’ waiting hall on platform number one. The machine, aptly named “Happy Nari”, will immensely help women travellers, especially students and office-goers, who can now get sanitary napkins for `5.

The machine was commissioned by senior women railway employees in presence of Swarna Latha, vice-president East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (ECoRWWO), Madhuri Kasipathi, secretary, ECoRWWO and other railway officials.

Vizianagaram railway station, has in the process become the second railway station, after Vizag in the Waltair Division, to get such a vending machine. Speaking on the occasion, Swarna Latha said that ECoRWWO, Waltair supported the installation of the machine that has a capacity to store 75 napkins at a time and it will be refilled by a female staff attendant of the waiting room.

“This is a move towards women empowerment and to provide a comforting journey to the women passengers. Other railway stations will also get such facilities in the near future,” she said.