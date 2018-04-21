Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya laying the foundation stone for the temple for Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Nandyal on Friday | Express

KURNOOL: First time in the history of Andhra Pradesh, foundation stone was laid for a temple, to be built with a man's idol as the deity, on Friday. Samantha Hijras Hakkula Ikya Porata Vedika will built the temple at Nandyal.

The temple will be built for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his silver statue will be the deity. Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, along with District Collector S Satyanarayana, laid the foundation stone for the special temple. Nandyal MLA Bhuma Bramananda Reddy, TDP district vice-president Abhiruchi Madhu, Nandyal Municipal Commissioner Ch Pulla Reddy, RDO Ramasundar Reddy, Hijaras Vedika founder P Vijaya Kumar, State president Hashini, secretary Madhuri and several political leaders and officials participated in the stone laying ceremony.

The Vedika president said that the CM has helped transgender community by introducing pension schemes, house sites and others welfare activities. No other leader has done so much for transgenders. The transgenders have decided to build the temple with an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh. Babu is our God," he said.

The CM has responded to the plight of transgenders who called on him during his election tour of Nandyal, and announced the establishment of a welfare board for them besides promising a monthly pension of Rs 1,000, ration cards, pucca houses, identity cards and self-employment loans, he added.

TDP leader Abhiruchi Madhu donated Rs 5 lakh for the silver statue, weighing 5 kg, to be installed in the temple. He also donated another Rs 5 lakh for temple construction.