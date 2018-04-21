ELURU: Two unidentified miscreants opened fire with a country-made gun on a realtor and his wife at Penugonda village in West Godavari district in the early hours of Friday. According to police, Medapati Chiranjeevi Reddy and his wife Dhanalakshmi were returning to their native place Penugonda from Marteru on a motorbike at around 8 pm on Thursday.

When they reached Sai Balaji Restaurant in Penugonda village, two unidentified miscreants opened fire on them with a country-made gun and fled the scene.

Dhanalakshmi was injured in the incident. The locals immediately shifted the injured to government hospital in Tanuku. As the condition of Dhanalakshmi turned critical, they shifted her to a hospital in Vijayawada. Her husband Chiranjeevi Reddy is recuperating.

Narsapur DSP T Prabhakara Babu and Penugonda CI Vijayakumar visited the scene of offence at Penugonda and took up investigation.

Penugonda police suspect that financial dispute might have been the cause for the attack. Meanwhile, five persons, who reportedly told that they are from Customs and Central Excise Department, Hyderabad searched the house of Chiranjeevi Reddy on Friday morning.

The workers tried to prevent the five persons from entering the house and informed the police. The police called the five persons to the station. The police posed questions to the five persons and released them after knowing that they are from customs and central excise department.