GUNTUR: The special teams, formed by the Guntur Urban police, conducted surprise raids on 137 lodges in the city on Saturday and apprehended 40 persons suspected to have been involved in criminal activities. In this connection, the police impounded 12 vehicles being used without valid documents.

On a tip-off that the ruthless ‘Pardhi’ and ‘Chaddi’ gangs were operating in the State, the Guntur Urban police conducted the raids on lodges. The police are also conducting cordon and search operations to avoid any untoward incidents in the future in Guntur Urban district. The police are taking steps to provide security to people in the city.

In recent times, inter-state thieves are staying in lodges and conducting a recce at the places where they commit robberies. The police are leaving no stone unturned to flush out criminals from lodges.

Guntur Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao asked the organisers of lodges to provide details of the visitors like their names, phone numbers and Aadhaar cards. He said the police will take necessary action against people with criminal background. He warned that the police would take stern action against the lodge managements if they entertain visitors who do not provide proper information. The managements should provide details of visitors to the nearby police stations by 9 pm everyday, he added.

Vijaya Rao said 24 special teams were constituted by keep a vigil on strangers and they would continue their inspections in the city.