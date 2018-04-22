ONGOLE: Prakasam district is one of the worst drought-affected districts in Andhra Pradesh and even the members of the inter-ministerial central team led by Dr. B Rajender, that visited the drought-hit areas of the district a couple of days ago, said the situation is severe.

Except for Chirala, the remaining 55 mandals in the district were declared drought-hit, which shows the severity of the situation. The worst affected mandals are in western part of the district in Markapuram and Kandukur revenue divisions. The groundwater in these parts, which are near about 50 percent of the total area in the district, groundwater is being overexploited.

“This is the fourth straight year, the district is facing drought. Most of the borewells have become defunct with groundwater getting depleted. As many as 1.65 lakh farmers have suffered crop losses, which are estimated to be around Rs 1,182 crore,” district collector V Vinay Chand said.

Dairy farmers are facing a shortage of fodder and water for their livestock. “Situation is worsening day by day. There is not enough water for the animals, what are we supposed to do,” said Venkateswara Reddy of Markapuram. He said every Wednesday, the farmers are selling their cows and bullocks in the fair at Markapuram.

According to dairy farmers, the fodder has become a premium commodity with a truckload costing around Rs 25,000, which is more than double the normal price. “If the government does not step in and control the situation, the number of cattle in the district, famous for its livestock will reduce,” said OA Malik, a dairy farmer in Markapuram.

Ramesh of Peda Cherlopalli said the situation of drinking water is even worse. The water sources in the villages and towns have dried up. “Most of the villages in our mandal are facing acute water scarcity. We are afraid in coming days, we may need to use water sparsely and take bath thrice a week,” he said.

According to the district collector, the district registered 30.4 percent of deficit rainfall and water levels in 952 tanks have reduced. Most of the medium irrigation projects have dead-storage levels. “Water is being supplied to 280 habitations facing drinking water scarcity with the help of 422 tankers every day,” he said. The number of habitations facing drinking water problem is expected to get doubled in next couple of weeks.

Though district officials are silent over the issue of migrations, according to sources, every day, scores of people are seen migrating from one village or other in search of better livelihood. “We only pray that the situation improves in coming days and the migrations are checked,” Venkateswara Reddy of Markapuram said.

Gfx: Reeling under acute drought

Rs 1,182.72 crore - Agriculture crop loss

Rs 66.88 crore - Horticulture crop loss

Rs 139.31 crore - Loss suffered by fishermen

Rs 229.77 crore - Central aid sought to mitigate drought situation

952 Minor irrigation tanks having no water or dead storage levels.

126 - Number of villages where groundwater is overexploited

98,563 MTs Net Fodder Shortage in the district

422 Number of tankers used for the supply of water to 280 habitations.