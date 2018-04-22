VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the Centre has betrayed the people of Andhra Pradesh without extending the Special Category Status (SCS) and implementing provisions of the AP State Reorganisation Act and other assurances given at the time of State bifurcation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that time will come for the State to decide the Prime Minister soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in a position to give a patient hearing to our problems as he is enjoying a clear majority. If the BJP is leading a coalition government by losing a few seats and in last election, Modi might have looked into our issues, Naidu opined.

Naidu, who earlier called upon the people of the State to give their mandate to TDP in all the 25 Parliamentary constituencies, exuded confidence that Andhra Pradesh will decide the next Prime Minister.

Interacting with members of the Sadhikara Mitras at the Grievance Hall at his residence in Undavalli, near here, Saturday, he said the Opposition parties in the State are acting as coverts to the BJP and are doing injustice to the State.

"By giving bandh calls and cooperating with Modi, you (Opposition parties) are damaging the economic progress of the State," Naidu said.

In the same breath, Naidu maintained that his government will continue its fight and see to it that all the promises made to the State are achieved. he said Modi was once the chief minister of Gujarat, but, now, being the Prime Minister of the country he is supposed to do justice to all the 29 States and extend more assistance to those in dire need, he said.

Alleging that the Centre is trying to attack the State government for demanding justice, he said his government, despite non-cooperation from the Centre, is successfully implementing welfare and developmental programmes and wanted the Sadhikara Mitras to explain to the people in villages about the indifferent attitude of the Centre towards AP.

Naidu also cornered the Centre by raising the issues like cash crunch, dilution of SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and the rape incidents that occurred in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. He observed two-minutes silence along with Sadhikara Mitras consoling family members of the rape victims.

He said the question of sparing the culprits committing crime against women will never arise in Andhra Pradesh as the government deal sternly with such offenders.

Cycle rallies against Centre's 'injustice'

Meanwhile, TDP leaders, including MPs, ministers, MLAs and MLCs, organised bicycle rallies across the State. The rallies will continue up to April 28. As part of the rallies, the TDP cadre will explain to the people about the alleged injustice meted out to Andhra Pradesh by the Centre and also the compromising politics of the Opposition parties in the State.

Quote

N Chandrababu Naidu, CM