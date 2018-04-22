NELLORE: Former minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who joined Telugu Desam, is likely to quit the party. Anam brothers who had shifted their loyalties from the Congress to TDP, seem to be facing trouble in the party.

Ramanarayana Reddy had expressed his dissatisfaction over the TDP leadership for not giving him priority. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had called on former legislator Anam Vivekananda Reddy, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. But, neither Ramanarayana Reddy nor his family members showed any interest to interact with the Chief Minister.

Now, Vivekananda Reddy is seriously ill and only Ramanarayana Reddy along with family members are planning to join the opposition who had earlier criticised the same party leaders with derogatory statements. YSR Congress leader and former minister Botsa Satyanarayana had recently contacted Ramanarayana Reddy and asked them to join the party.