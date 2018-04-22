GUNTUR: A realtor allegedly murdered his two mentally retarded sons in Guntur district on Saturday. The incident took place at Sirigiripadu under Veldurthi mandal, creating a sensation in the village and its surrounding areas.

According to the police, real estate dealer Brahma Reddy strangled his two sons Sasank Reddy (10) and Andeep Reddy (8) while they were sleeping in their house. He fled the house soon after committing the crime.

The police said bodies of the children were sent to Macherla Area Hospital for postmortem. Gurazala DSP KVVNV Prasad inspected the scene of offence. Veldurthi SI Lokesh registered a case based on a complaint lodged by mother of the deceased, Anita.