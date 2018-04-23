K Chittibabu, consultant to the education wing of the Municipal Administration Department, speaking at an awareness programme for Community Resources Persons in Tirupati | Express

TIRUPATI: The education system in municipal schools is set to undergo a sea change in the State. Beginning 2018-19 academic year, all municipal schools in the State will bid goodbye to manual examinations. Students of Classes IV and V will be reviewed through Objective Type exams, by marking their answers on OMR sheets, while students from Classes VI to X, will write their exams online.

Administration, said that they have set a target for Community Resource Persons (CRPs) of MEPMA, to help reaching the Next-Generation education to the urban poor. “We will provide textbooks free of cost from this year and also supply workbooks to all the urban poor students through CRPs based on their enrolment,” Chitti Babu said.

He also stated that students of Classes VI to X would be given special and exclusive foundation classes free of cost. “Beginning this academic year, students of Classes IV & V in 59 municipalities in the State will be assessed objectively and they will mark their answers on the OMR sheets as the State government has decided to stop manual examinations in schools,” he said. The State Coordinator further said that students of Classes VI to X will write their exams online.

“To conduct this Next-Gen education, the State government is all set to supply a minimum of 40 computers to a high school and 30 computers to an upper primary school for smooth conduct of examinations,” Chitti Babu said.

The official further said that the Municipal Administration was all set to conduct ‘Digital Virtual Classrooms in 500 Municipal High Schools in the State. “From Guntur and Vijayawada, teachers will teach from these studios, and all students from 500 schools in the State can attend classes which are also available on record. Students can refer to the classes again through online,” he said.

For the smooth conduct of Next-Gen Education, the Municipal Administration has geared up the concerned stakeholders. They are conducting orientation programmes in the State to enlighten the Community Resource Persons of MEPMA and teachers of municipal schools, commissioners and other concerned staff of the civic body.

Starting with the enrollment in 1,644 municipal primary schools, the Community Resource Persons have been given a target of 35,000 students for admissions. At the same time for Class VI, the admission target is 30,000, exclusively from slums areas. For enrolment from general sections in the town, there is another special drive.

Out of 110 municipalities and corporations in the State, there are 1,644 primary, 128 upper primary and 321 high schools. In 2017-18, the total strength of students was 1.25 lakh in high schools and 1.44 lakh in primary schools.

