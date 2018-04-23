SRIKAKULAM: With the track maintenance machine derailment at Summadevi near Palasa in the wee hours of Sunday, many trains between Odisha and Andhra were behind schedule. However with the alert call, railway staff rushed to the spot and restored the track in just two-and-a-half hours.

The superfast trains like Falaknuma, Yesvantpur and Kamakya were halted for hours at Summadevi. Passengers had a harrowing time and they faced even drinking water problem. Similarly, many trains were stopped at nearby stations.