After the meeting, Naidu left the hotel in a serious mood and refused to speak to mediapersons as to what transpired during his meeting with the Governor.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with Central Government’s 'attitude' towards Andhra Pradesh during his one-to-one meeting with Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan here on Sunday.

The Governor, who was returning Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam, stopped over in Vijayawada to meet the CM. Both held discussions at a private hotel in the city. The meeting lasted for about 1 hour 40 minutes.

According to sources, the focus of the meeting between the two was on the recent developments in the State, including the CM's 12-hour ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ on Friday. It is learnt that the Governor advised Naidu to restrain his party leaders and people’s representatives from making personal allegations and derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister.

On Saturday, the BJP MLAs and MLCs met the Governor in Visakhapatnam and lodged a complaint against TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’

Source’s said the CM’s scheduled meeting in Tirupati on April 30, where he is expected to raise the issue of Narendra Modi's assurance given to the State during an election campaign in 2014, was also discussed.

Naidu’s 'Dharma Porta Deeksha' seems to have affected the Central Government and with political observers predicting its possible impact on Karnataka election prospects, the Governor’s meeting with the CM attains significance.