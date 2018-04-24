SRIKAKULAM:Bhavanapadu port seems to be back on track as the revenue officials, following directions of the state government, is gearing up to conduct survey for land acquisition in the proposed villages of Santabommali and Vajrapukotturu mandals. Bhavanapadu, Devunaltada, Marripadu panchayats, including the hamlets, are likely to be affected under the proposed port. However, of the three panchayats, people of Bhavanapadu and Devunaltada are scheduled to be displaced.

To acquire 2,050 acres of land, officials will conduct grama sabhas. The project which needs 4,923 acres for which notification was released accordingly in August 2015, was later reduced to 2,050 acres and excluded some villages from the proposed project. However, the progress of the project was sluggish. But now it is back on track as the officials are gearing up for the survey. “A notification was released to acquire 4,923 acres of land in August 2015 but later the land requirement was reduced to 2,050 acres,” said M Venkateswara Rao, the Tekkali RDO.

Of the proposed 2,050 acres, the government has only 300 acres while the rest must be acquired. On receiving the directions from the district collector, the officials are gearing up to conduct a survey of the lands as well as the households, particularly at Bhavanapadu and Devunaltada panchayats from April 25 for payment of compensation in addition to the packages under 2013 R&R Act.

The survey would be limited to farm lands when it comes to the villages like Marripadu, Chinna Marripadu and Chelagapeta in the limits of Marripadu panchayat. The RDO said that about 1,800 families from Bhavanapadu and Devunaltada panchayats are likely to be displaced. “Though majority of the fishermen community from Bhavanapadu and Devunaltada panchayats are ready to vacate the place, officials must clarity compensation and other packages prior to initiating the project works,” said A Potayya, an ex-sarpanch of Bhavanaapdu. He also said despite several meetings in the village on the port, officials failed to give the clarity on the compensation.