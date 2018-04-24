KURNOOL: Differences between Tourism Minister Akhila Priya and party senior leader AV Subba Reddy are causing a headache to the ruling party and threatening its stability in Kurnool district. The stone-pelting on Subba Reddy’s cycle rally on Sunday at Sirivella by followers of Akhila Priya is the latest development in the battle of one-upmanship between the two.

Taking the issue seriously, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has summoned them to Amaravati on Tuesday, but as the day happened to be the death anniversary of former MLA Shoba Nagireddy, mother of Akhila Priya, both the leaders are learnt to have requested the CM for a meeting on Wednesday. Condemning the stone-pelting, Subba Reddy lodged a police complaint and his supporters called for Allagadda bandh on Monday. However, it did not evoke much response. Political observers say that unless the simmering differences between the two are sorted out, the TDP will lose its hold over Allagada constituency. Ever since the death of Akhila’s father Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March 2017, the gulf between the two leaders has widened. During the Nandyal by-election, the CM’s intervention saw both the factions patch up their differences, but it didn’t last long.

Jeswanthi Reddy, daughter of Subba Reddy, urged Akhila to restrain her supporters from resorting to violence.“Akhila Priya calls my father uncle. Is this the way to show respect? She should restrain her followers,” she said. Speaking to TNIE, Subba Reddy said he would meet the CM and explain what happened. TNIE’s efforts to contact Akhila Priya failed.