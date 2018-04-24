HYDERABAD:A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court challenging the appointment of Putta Sudhakar Yadav and MLA V Anitha as TTD chairman and board member, respectively.

Petitioner T Omkar, president of Hindu Chaitanya Samithi of Chittoor district, and two others sought the court to suspend the GO 194 issued by the AP government on April 20, 2018 appointing Yadav and Anitha to the said posts of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. They pointed out that the authorities concerned were not taking care of the holiness of the temples of the TTD and feelings of the Hindu devotees. The impugned GO affects the beliefs of the devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, they added.

The petitioners pointed out that Yadav had earlier offered prayers to the gods of other religion, while Anitha herself declared in her channel interview that she being Christian read only Bible. How the supporters of the Christianity would keep the values of the TTD by holding posts in the TTD?, they questioned and urged the court to issue directions for removal of their names from the TTD board by taking their past history into consideration.

Besides Yadav and Anitha, the special chief secretary to AP government, principal secretary to endowment, commissioner of endowments and TTD executive officer were named as the respondents. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on Tuesday.