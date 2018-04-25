The processional deities of the Lord Malayappa Swamy and His two consorts adorned with special jewels are taken in a colourful procession to the decorated Narayanagiri Gardens | Express

TIRUMALA: The three-day annual ‘Padmavathi Parinayotsavam’ got off to a colourful start at Tirumala on Tuesday.The processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and His two consorts were taken around in a grand procession to the venue- ‘Narayanagiri gardens’ where special rituals were conducted by the temple priests. Thousands of devotees participated in the colourful festival that lasted till late in the evening.

Narayanagiri gardens were specially spruced up befitting the occasion. Huge cutouts made of lights, which depicted various images of Lord Maha Vishnu, were set up on the premises.The TTD’s Dharma Prachara Parishad and Annamacharya Project jointly organised cultural and devotional programmes in the gardens to add to the spiritual ambience. TTD EO AK Singhal and other officials were also present.

Floral arches

The sprawling lawns were specially spruced up with huge cut-outs depicting various mythological themes, gorgeous pandals and floral arches befitting the occasion. Temple priests conducted special rituals to the processional deities at the colourfully illuminated ‘mandapam’ even as thousands of devotees witnessed the function. The deity of the Lord which was taken in procession mounted atop the Gaja Vahanam, would ride the Aswa and Garuda vahanams on the next two days.Meanwhile, the temple administration of TTD has decided to cancel Arjitha Sevas on the three days in view of the festival.

‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ performed

Tirupati: Ahead of the annual Vasanthotsavam, scheduled to be held from April 27 to 29, the sacred ritual of ‘Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam’ was performed at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur on Tuesday. The morning rituals of Suprabatham and Sahasra Namarchana were conducted as per agama traditions, followed by the cleansing and purification exercise. The temple complex, including roofs, walls, sanctum of the temple, and puja utensils were purified with holy water and scented water laced with herbal cleansers. Devotees can take part in Vasanthotsavam by paying R150, for which they will get one laddu and a vada. Arjitha sevas such as Unjal Seva, Kalyanotsavam etc., would be cancelled for the three days. AEO Subramanyam, AVSO Parthasarathi and other officials participated in the celestial event.