RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that though Andhra Pradesh has been reeling under debts due to bifurcation, it has turned into a role model for other States by implementing many welfare schemes.

Inaugurating the railway over bridge (RoB) at Dwarapudi in Mandapeta mandal along with Panchayat Raj and IT Minister Nara Lokesh Tuesday, he said the Government would make villages garbage-free. “We are concentrating on how to earn revenue from garbage. A separate door number will be provided for all houses. The sanitation staff will collect garbage directly. Technology will be used to know the quantity of garbage being lifted daily.”

The CM said CC roads were laid in the State on a stretch of 18,000 km to suit the monsoon season and in the coming one year. Another 10,000 km CC roads would be laid in the State soon. About 27 lakh normal lights used in the street lighting system would be replaced with LED bulbs by October 2 this year.

Naidu further said that drainage water would be pumped out through pipelines wherever the population is 5,000. “The Government is striving to lay underground drainage system and provide tap connections to every house in villages across. It is taking up a special programme to preserve groundwater. Thanks to the construction of Dowleswaram Barrage, the brainchild of Sir Arthur Cotton, East and West Godavari districts have registered a remarkable progress,” he said.

The chief minister said the Polavaram project was the lifeline and a boon for AP. “The works are going on at a brisk pace and I am confident that the project will be completed in time. All cultivable lands in East Godavari district will get water from the project,” he said and praised the farmers in the district for adopting the best agricultural practices judicious use of water. “We are providing uninterrupted power supply in the State.”

He further said the State is providing domestic gas connections to help women. “We are implementing many schemes for the welfare of various sections of people. Apart from paying Rs 1,000 to 50 lakh people every month under the NTR Bharosa scheme. We have cleared the debts to a tune of Rs 10,000 crore for DWCRA women,” he said.

Stating that he is fortunate to get an opportunity to serve the people at a young age, Lokesh said 1,750 new panchayat buildings were constructed at the cost of Rs 162 crore in the last three-and-a-half years.