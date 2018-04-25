Former MLA and TDP leader Anam Vivekananda passes away
HYDERABAD: Former MLA and TDP leader Anam Vivekananda Reddy passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday.
He was 67 and survived by two sons.
Vivekananda, who was a strongman in Nellore politics, had been admitted to KIMS hospital recently with several health issues mainly lungs ailment but he breathed his last in the morning.
Vivekananda, a long-time Congressman, who was elected three times to the state Assembly under unified Andhra Pradesh, left the party in post-bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and joined the Telugu Desam.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep condolences over his death.
His body will be shifted to his native place Nellore ( Andhra Pradesh) and cremation will be held tomorrow.