HYDERABAD: City-based Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, has issued a rough sea and high wave warning that is likely to prevail along and off the coasts of West Bengal, Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh and West coast of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The weather agency has advised fishermen to be cautious while venturing into coastal areas till the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“There was a cyclone in the Atlantic Ocean on South Africa side that has resulted in these surface waves that can travel long distances. Normal waves are five to six-second waves but these waves are 20-second waves. We first noticed them as early as April 18, and have been running computer models of these waves. We have a buoy near Seychelles that give us advance warnings and were able to corroborate the results of our models with real time data,” said Satheesh C. Shenoi, director, INCOIS. A high wave warning has been issued for Kerala coast. “High swell waves in range of 1.5- 2.2 metre have been forecast from 5:30 pm on Tuesday to 11:30 pm on Wednesday along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam to Kasargod,” said the agency.

Fishermen have been asked to keep away from sea in all these places and also the Karnataka coast. On the other hand, a rough sea warning has been issued for Andamans between 5.30 pm of Tuesday, near shore and also a surge in the low lying areas, till 23:30 hours on Wednesday, due to which waves would swell up to 2.4-2.8 m height. A similar rough sea warning was issued for Nicobar islands, coasts of West Bengal, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh. According to the agency, there is a possibility of surging of waves during the high tide, in the low-lying areas of coasts.

Pleasant weather in TS

The INCOIS bulletin also said that a cyclonic circulation extending up to 1.5 km above mean level persists over Chhattisgarh and Odisha at the moment. Similarly, the northeast- southwest trough from northeast Jharkhand to north Interior Karnataka across cyclonic circulation over Chhattisgarh and Odisha and Telangana extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level persists. However, YK Reddy, directorincharge of Indian Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad centre, clarified that rough sea warning has not resulted in any change in weather. “There is a 20 to 25 per cent chance of isolated rains across Telangana in the next two days. The past 24 hours have seen showers in some parts of Telangana and AP,” Reddy said.