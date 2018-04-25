SRIKAKULAM: Enraged over the consecutive road accidents at Suvani Junction on the Odisha-Andhra border in the last two days, people on Tuesday morning staged a protest on the National Highway. Traffic came to a standstill over a stretch of 2 km between Ichchapuram of Andhra Pradesh and Girisola of Odisha.

Agitators raised slogans, demanding a flyover bridge on the NH passing through the village.

As per sources, two persons died in the last two days where the village is on the borders of the two states. Odisha villagers staged a stir on the NH.