VISAKHAPATNAM: Anthrax made a comeback in the interior tribal areas of Visakhapatnam district and for the first time cases were reported from GK Veedhi mandal. Seven suspected cutaneous cases were reported from Madem village and Damanapalli panchayat in GK Veedhi on Tuesday.

The persons from the interior tribal hamlet were first admitted to Chintapalli area hospital and later shifted to King George Hospital.According to Kalyan Prasad, the medical officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) from the district medical and health office, the people had slaughtered and skinned three dead cows recently and consumed the meat. We suspect more cases in the village.”

A team of Additional DMHO and medical staff visited the village for surveillance. Since the cases were reported for the first time in that mandal, Animal Husbandry department will administer vaccination to the animals in the surrounding villages.