VIJAYAWADA: With 2019 elections to the State Assembly in mind, the TDP government has chalked out a strategy to deliver one of its 2014 poll promises of setting up Anna Canteens across the State. Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana said that 203 Anna Canteens would be established in 71 municipalities by June 2.

Addressing the media after a review meeting with CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the secretariat Wednesday, Narayana said out of the 203 Anna Canteens sanctioned, sites for 187 had been identified.

“Of them, we have already handed over 39 to the authorities concerned,” he said.He said the CM had interacted with representatives of the agencies which would develop the canteens and directed them to complete their construction within the stipulated time without compromising on the quality of work,” the minister said.