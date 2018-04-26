VIJAYAWADA: Independent security researcher Kodali Srinivas, who exposed the leakage of Aadhaar

and other personal data of 1.34 lakh beneficiaries on the State Housing Corporation website, on Thursday tweeted screenshots of Aadhaar data of 89,38,138 MNREGA workers available on the Andhra Pradesh Benefit Disbursement Portal, which is maintained by APOnline, a joint venture between the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and the state government.

Hours after he blew the whistle, the website administrators began masking the data.In May 2017, Srinivas had co-authored a report for the Centre for Internet and Society, exposing how the Aadhaar data of 13.5 crore card holders was leaked online.

The data was then leaked by four government portals, National Social Assistance Programme, National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Chandranna Bima Scheme of the Government of Andhra Pradesh and Daily Online Payment Reports of NREGA of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

It appears that almost a year later, nothing much has changed. Srinivas told TNIE he had sent a mail to the COO list on the contact page and Universal Identification Authority of India, the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre, CERT-In, the Centre's cyber response wing.