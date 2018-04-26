HYDERABAD: The High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the AP state chief secretary, secretary to general administration department, principal secretary to finance and planning, and Kurnool district collector asking them to file counter affidavits in a case filed alleging discrimination by the TDP government in grant/release of funds from the special development fund (SDF) to the constituencies represented by opposition YSR Congress MLAs and MLCs.

Justice M S Ramachandra Rao was dealing with a petition filed by B Rajendranath, YSRC MLA from Dhone and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, seeking directions to the government authorities concerned for release of funds from the SDF.