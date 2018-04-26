VIJAYAWADA: In an interesting twist, Governor ESL Narasimhan had a telephonic conversation with

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday and enquired about the alleged cyclonic conditions prevailing over North Coastal Andhra.

A communique from the Raj Bhavan claimed Naidu briefed him about the precautionary measures being taken including bulletins issued urging fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The Governor "appreciated" the steps taken by the government and told the Chief Minister to ensure that sufficient number of NDRF teams are positioned and stocks of essential commodities are maintained. As a matter of fact, IMD has issued no warning for any cyclone. The Governor could be ostensibly discussing the warning about high tides issued by INCOIS.