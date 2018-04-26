NELLORE: Former MLA and TDP leader Anam Vivekananda Reddy, who was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments at a private hospital in Hyderabad for the past few weeks, passed away Wednesday. He was 67 and is survived by wife and two sons.

Family members shifted Reddy’s body to Nellore where last rites would be performed for him Thursday evening.Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Opposition leaders YS Jaganmohan Reddy and others expressed their condolences over the demise of the veteran politician. Naidu, who spoke to the bereaved family members over the telephone Wednesday, will also attend the funeral to be held with State honours. “The death of the former MLA and TDP leader Anam Vivekananda Reddy has saddened me. I wish that his soul rests in peace. My deep condolences and sympathies to his family,” Naidu tweeted.Local followers, sympathisers, party cadre and the people started visiting the residence of Vivekananda Reddy at AC Centre in the city to pay their last respects to him.

Popular politician

Hailing from a political family, Vivekananda Reddy was born on December 25, 1950 and had completed his BA at VR College in Nellore. He was elected the MLA in 1999, 2004 and 2009 from the Congress party. Known for his flamboyant style, Vivekananda Reddy played a key role in the Nellore Municipal Corporation politics for about 10 years. His younger brother Anam Ramanarayana Reddy is also a politician and former minister.

Vivekananda Reddy had run the VR Institutions successfully for many decades. It may be recalled that Anam’s family had played a crucial role in the Congress party in the district, but decided to shift loyalties to TDP along with his brother in 2016 after bifurcation of the State.At the time of joining the TDP, Anam brothers were reportedly offered posts in the Cabinet but it did not materialise. Subsequently, Vivekananda Reddy stayed away from party activities. His brother Ramnarayana Reddy is in-charge of Atmakur constituency.