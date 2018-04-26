VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Kanna Lakshminarayana's plan to join the YSR Congress had to be deferred as he fell sick and was hospitalised on Wednesday.

After sending his resignation letter to the BJP leadership on Tuesday, Lakshminarayana announced his decision to join the YSRC in the presence of party chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, who was on Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Krishna district on Wednesday.

He planned to go in a rally to Krishna district all the way from Guntur city along with his followers to meet Jaganmohan Reddy and formally join the YSRC. However, by morning, he complained of high blood pressure and was admitted to hospital.

Following the advice of doctors that he should take rest for a few days, Lakshminarayana postponed his plan to join the YSR Congress.

YSRC leaders from Guntur city and its surroundings went to the hospital and enquired about the health condition of Lakshminarayana.

Stating that there is no change in the decision of Lakshminarayana, a leader said he would join the YSRC after a week or so.

The YSRC leader denied the reports that BJP president Amit Shah called up Jaganmohan Reddy and asked him not to induct saffron leaders into his party. To support his point, he cited several YSRC leaders who turned up to enquire about the health condition of Lakshminarayana.

Another BJP leader and five-time MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy has finally decided to quit the party and join YSRC on April 29 in the presence of YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Addressing mediapersons at his residence in Kurnool on Wednesday, Katasani said he would contest from Panyam Assembly seat on YSRC ticket in the 2019 General Elections.