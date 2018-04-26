SRIKAKULAM: Panchayati Raj and IT minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said that the government was likely to make an announcement on unemployment allowance within the next one-and-a-half month. During his one-day visit to the district, Lokesh interacted with the tribal youths at the Seethampeta ITDA Bhavan.

Addressing the youths, he said that the government was giving priority to strengthen the basic amenities, like drinking water and approach roads to all tribal villages. He also directed the ITDA officials to train the tribal youths on networking system and other IT techniques. To financially empower the tribal youths, he directed the officials to take measures to offer contract works to the tribal youths.

Answering to a query from a youth, he said that much like the Araku coffee, Seethampeta cashew should be promoted. He also directed the ITDA officials to make sure that the local students visited the Sree City, as part of exposure visit. While answering to other queries, he said that an ambulance system would be introduced very shortly. Speaking on leadership skills, the minister said that one, who served the people even when in extreme adverse situation, would be the real leader.

Development works

The minister inaugurated various development works in Amudalavalasa, Burja and Seethampeta mandals. He laid the foundation stone of a housing complex, consisting of 544 houses, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 29.82 crore at Jaggula Sasthripeta in the Amudalavalasa mandal. He also laid the foundation stone of a connecting road between Muddadapeta and Kothavalasa, to be laid at an estimated cost of Rs12 crore.On way to Seethampeta, he interacted with NREGS workers at the Kantlam village in Burja mandal.

At Seethampeta, he inaugurated the NTR kreeda maidan.