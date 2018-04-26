Murder cases solved in Hosanna Heights, Rajanagaram
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a major breakthrough, the Rajanagaram police have arrested the accused in two murder cases. Producing the accused before the media on Wednesday, East Zone DSP U Nagaraju said that K Lakshman Rao of Radheyapalem village was taken into custody in connection with the murder of G Satyanarayana (57) on April 19.
In another case, K Bapi Raju, a resident at Hosanna Heights on Tilak Road, was killed by his nephew Y Ramana after a dispute had arisen between them over chit amount.