VISAKHAPATNAM: Another four cutaneous anthrax cases have been reported from Ganjigadda village in Chintapalli mandal and another three suspected cutaneous anthrax cases have been reported from the Madem village in GK Veedhi mandal on Wednesday.

L Kalyan Prasad, medical officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said that in all nine cows died in the last one-and-half month in the anthrax-affected areas and one died on Wednesday. The tribals who had cut the cows were infected. “We have visited the Agency area and have done surveillance of the total area. We found some tribals storing lots of cow meat at their homes to consume it everyday; we, ourselves, have buried those,” said Prasad.

With nine cases of cutaneous anthrax already been reported, prior to Wednesday, from the GK Veedhi mandal in Visakhapatnam Agency area, the para-medical team, along with the team of the Animal Husbandry Department held a field surveillance on Wednesday. In all 480 animals were administered vaccination at Madem village of Damanapalli panchayat in GK Veedhi mandal. Animals at three other mandals in the Agency area will be administered vaccination next week, officials said. In all 13 tribal persons were referred from Chintapalli area hospital to King George Hospital. Out of these, nine were identified with cutaneous anthrax, while the other tribals were diagnosed as just suffering from skin infections.

As it is for the first time that the cases have been reported from the GK Veedhi mandal, vaccination had not been earlier administered to the animals here. So far animals at eight mandals in the Agency area have been vaccinated. From Wednesday, ten teams of the Animal Husbandry department have been conducting vaccination in three mandals, including Koyyuru, Paderu and GK Veedhi. As many as 52,190 animals in Koyyuru, 68,813 in GK Veedhi and 69,167 animals in Paderu need vaccination.Taking a step towards controlling the growing anthrax cases, medical teams were asked to survey all the villages at the Agency area.

Action taken so far