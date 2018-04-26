VIJAYAWADA: Five 'Dappu' artistes were killed and three others were injured when a truck ran over them in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred when the cement-laden truck ran amok, hitting a group of artistes returning from a village fair.

According to the police, the musicians who play the drumming instrument Dappu, were returning from the Nallagangamma Jatra when the truck crushed them in Tana Vaddipalle village in Pileru. Two died on the spot.

The injured were shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. Two others succumbed on the way, while one injured died while undergoing treatment.

The truck driver escaped after the accident. Police suspect brake failure might have caused the accident.