TIRUPATI: In a ghastly mishap, five farm labourers hailing from Nimmanapalle mandal were mowed down by a lorry laden with cement at Pileru in the wee hours of Thursday.

The cement-laden lorry going to Chittoor from Kadapa, ran amok killing the five farm labourers and injuring two others, while they were standing on the roadside for transportation to return to their native village Godasani Palli in Nimmanapalle mandal from Thana Vaddipalli near Pileru after attending Nalla Gangamma Jatara on Wednesday night.

According to Pileru police, Jayaram (48) and Narayana (49) died on the spot in the incident. At Pileru area hospital, Gurrappa (70) succumbed to injuries. Lakshmanna (49) died while being shifted to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. Routhu Venkataramana was declared brought dead by Ruia hospital doctors.

Nagaiah (65) and Nageswar Rao alias Nagesh (54) who were critically injured in the mishap, are undergoing treatment at Ruia hospital. Pileru CI K Venkataramana said the lorry was moving behind an Innova. The Innvoa driver applied brakes after observing the group of farm labourers standing on the roadside. After hitting the Innova, the lorry ran amok, mowing down the farm labourers, the CI said.