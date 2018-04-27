YANAM: A man was remanded to jail for cheating a woman. The accused allegedly promised the victim that he would marry her and took advantage of her. He later refused to get married.

The accused, identified as PB Hema Suresh, is from High School Road Area in Yanam. Yanam CI G Satyanarayana said the accused was in a relationship with Sandhya Rani, an engineer working at an oil industry near Yanam. The accused promised to get married to the victim and allegedly took advantage of her.

When the accused refused to marry Sandhya Rani, she filed a case at Yanam police station. Following which, the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused. On Wednesday evening, Suresh surrendered before the CI.

Suresh's mother works in labour department at Yanam and his father is a police officer in Tirupati. On Thursday evening, he was produced before Yanam Sub-Court Magistrate AS Harihara Kumar. Suresh was remanded to 14-day custody at Yanam Special Sub Jail.