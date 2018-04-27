VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to recommend remission for 149 life convicts within a fortnight. The process was supposed to begin last November and they were to be released on the Republic Day, but, sources said, the Home department issued guidelines to the Prisons Department on January 23.

"Because of the delay in issuance of guildelines, we were able to complete identification of eligible convicts only recently. We have submitted the list of names to the government a fortnight ago and are expecting to get the order for their release within a fortnight,'' a senior official of the Prisons Department told TNIE.

A formal meeting at the Secretariat, chaired by the Home Department's Principal Secretary, will be held soon to finalise the list.

When contacted, DGP M Malakondaiah said that 150 to 200 life convicts may be released. He said the meeting to be attended by the Home Secretary, DGP, DG of the Prisons Department and Secretary of the Law Department would meet and take a final call.

The government is supposed to release the convicts with good conduct on the occasion of the Republic Day on January 26. But, the delay in passing guidelines to the Prisons Department and the latter taking about three months for submitting the list of life convicts eligible for release under remission led to the delay.

Stating that usually the Prisons Department will get guidelines from the government in the month of November and they will have two months' time for completing the selection process and other formalities for releasing convicts on the Republic Day, an official of the Prisons Department said that the guidelines were received on January 23.

"As we will have to go through the guidelines to select the convicts eligible for getting remission, it took some time for us to submit the list of 149 life convicts to government for their release. We have completed our task a fortnight ago and are waiting for the government's order for releasing the convicts," the official said.

It is learnt that after State bifurcation, the TDP government gave remission to about 400 convicts in 2016.

The Supreme Court, in its order in July, 2014, restrained the State from exercising its power of remission and modified the orders after a year empowering the State to go ahead with remission of convicts after imposing some restrictions.