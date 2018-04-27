Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra SSC Results 2018 to be declared on April 29 at 11 AM

Vijaywada: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the Andhra SSC Results on April 29, 2018 at 11 AM.

This year, a total of 6,22,538 students had appeared for the exam at various examination centers across the state.

The BSEAP conducted the Andhra SSC examination from March 15 to March 29, 2018.

Students can access their results from the following websites:

www.newindianexpress.com

www.results.shiksha

http://www.bseap.org/

STEPS TO CHECK YOUR RESULTS:

Step 1: Visit- www.newindianexpress.com or our partner website www.results.shiksha

Step 2: Enter all the important information like name, birth date and roll number

Step 3: Click on the submit button

Step 4: Your AP SSC board result will be displayed

Step 5: Download your result for future reference

