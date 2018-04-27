The girl was pulled was into the house and raped by he neighbour.

SRIKAKULAM: An eight-year-old tribal girl hailing from Somagandi village of Seetampeta mandal in Srikakulam district was allegedly raped by her neighbour on Wednesday evening. The incident came to light on Thursday after the girl's parents lodged a complaint with the Seetampeta police station.

According to Palakonda DSP Swaroopa Rani, the accused, Ganta Santu, 24, was in police custody and booked under the recently-amended Section 376 A of IPC, which attracts life imprisonment or death, apart from the Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

According to the DSP, the neighbour sent the victim, a class III student, to fetch keys from his wife who was working in the fields on the outskirts of the village. When she came back, the accused pulled her into his house and raped her.

He gave the girl Rs 20 and warned her not to talk to anybody about the incident. Her parents who went to a neighbouring village to attend a marriage came back in the evening and found the girl suffering from stomach pain. She was immediately taken to hospital where the doctors asked the girl some questions. In answer, the girl narrated the outrage perpetrated on her by the neighbour.

Since the police were busy with the security arrangements for minister Lokesh, the parents lodged the complaint on Thursday. The accused will be produced in court on Friday.

In a similar incident in Kurnool, an 11--year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 38-year-old man at Vallampadu village under the Revanur police station limits. Police arrested the accused on Thursday and produced him in the Koilakuntla court.

According to sub-inspector B Madhusudhan, the incident happened on April 23. A case was registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 along with Section 376 of IPC. The accused was remanded in judicial custody, the SI said.

The SI said the accused, LO Subbaiah, 38, is a pastor at Vallampadu. He also runs a kirana shop. When the girl went to his shop to buy some groceries, the pastor allegedly raped her. The girl was bleeding for two days before her parents noticed her condition, said the SI.

After the incident, the girl was moody and did not speak to anyone. Sensing something amiss, her parents asked her what happened. The girl told them how she was raped by the pastor.