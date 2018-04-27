In an astonishing incident, TDP leader AV Subba Reddy and his followers look stunned after they were pelted with stones by alleged followers of Tourism Minister Akhila Priya during their cycle rally at Sirivella in Kurnool district (File | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing his ire over bickering rivalry between Tourism Minister B Akhila Priya and her rival party leader from Allagadda constituency AV Subba Reddy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday told them not to cause him a headache and lower the dignity of the party.

Naidu had a meeting with Akhila Priya and Subba Reddy at his Undavalli residence.

The relations between the two Kurnool district leaders reached a flash point recently after Akhila's followers allegedly pelted stones at Subba Reddy while he was taking out a bicycle rally in Allagadda constituency.

Taking a serious view of the incident and the subsequent verbal duel between the two, Naidu advised them to set their egos aside. Naidu said that groupism within the party would only cause damage to themselves and obstruct development.

Stressing the need for unity, he told the warring leaders not to distract him from other critical affairs. It is learnt that the Chief Minister will once again meet Akhila and Subba Reddy at 10.30 am on Friday.

Subba Reddy, a close confidant of the late Bhuma Nagi Reddy, father of Akhila Priya, hasn't been getting on well with his mentor's daughter ever since she became a minister. A few months back he vowed to contest from Allagadda constituency in the coming elections much to the chargin of Akhila. On Thursday, Akhila's sister Mounika Reddy warned Subba Reddy that people would teach him a lesson if he wanted to gain political mileage by criticising her elder sister. She asserted that though Subba Reddy was close to her father, the relations between the two families were no longer hunky dory any more.