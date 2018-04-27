RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Irrigation Department executive engineer R Mohan Rao has said that it is mandatory for all boats to obtain fitness certificates from the Director of Ports, East Godavari district from May 1.

He said from now on permission for operation of boats will be given only at Kakinada. If anyone violates the rules and regulations, stringent action would be taken against them, he warned.

Mohan Rao further said that permissions for boats in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, twin Godavari districts would be given at Kakinada. For the boats in Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts, the operators can obtain permissions at Machilipatnam. After the approvals are obtained, the local authorities will verify and check the boats and the licences of the drivers. "Then we will give permission," he said.

Mohan Rao said earlier, Tourism Department entered into an agreement with private parties for operating boats. From now onwards, the private parties need to take permission from the Water Resources Department.

Replying to a question, he said, "There are 70 boats in twin Godavari districts. We will arrange route permission for the boats from the Dowleswaram boat section. All boat owners and operators have to get renewals before April 30 and after that no boat will be allowed to move in the Godavari river."