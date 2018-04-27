GUNTUR: VV Lakshminarayana, CBI joint director who recently resigned from his post to take a plunge into public life, started his journey by turning into an 'activist' at an interaction with farmers in Yazali village in the district on Thursday. The former civil servant said he wants to study distress in rural areas of the State before taking a decision on his political entry.

Speaking to farmers, Lakshminarayana said that he would do his bit for their welfare if he were to become the agriculture minister. "If I don't become the agriculture minister, I shall be a social activist," he said.

Recalling his stint as the police officer, he said, "I made repeated requests for deputing me as the Deputy Director General of the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) to work with the farmers and do my part for rural development. They (higher officials) told me that the post would not suit me as I was a police officer. As I didn't have the opportunity to work for farmers while I was working for the government, I have decided to quit to follow my heart," he said.

Earlier, speaking to the reporters, Lakshminarayana clarified that at present he has no plans to join any political party. He said he would take a decision in this regard after studying the problems in the State.